Big Brothers Big Sisters Still Connecting Generations Now More Important Than Ever

http://<iframe width="194" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TJwigXn0DFk" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Special Events and Outreach Coordinator Noah Simpson from Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region speaks with KSFR's MK Mendoza about the importance of connecting generations and keeping mentorship alive especially in the age of COVID-19. Tune in to see how you can get involved and why its so important.

For more information, see link below:

http://www.bbbsmountainregion.org