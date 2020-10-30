Big Brothers Big Sisters Moves for Kid's Sake

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Fred Slow from Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region about this year's big fundraiser - Due to the pandemic, bowling has been replaced with the perfect answer to social isolation and helping out our children at the same time. If you're tired of being couped up inside, now's the chance to get out, challenge your friends to do the same and raise money to help keep this long-running organization alive and well during the pandemic. You can show your support by signing up to Move for Kid's Sake.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.bbbsmountainregion.org/mfks/