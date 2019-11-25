Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrates 40th Anniversary Changing Lives at Meow Wolf

For more than a century, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been helping change kids reach their potential. The organization remains true to it’s founders’ vision of bringing caring role models into the lives of children. Big Brothers Big Sisters currently operates in all 50 states—and in 12 countries around the world. New Mexico is having its own special anniversary celebration. Development Director, Sarah Rogala, Events and Outreach Coordinator Noah Simpson and Special Guest "Little" Lincoln Byrd join KSFR's MK Mendoza to tell her all about the event they’ve got coming up as well as what it’s like to participate in Big Brothers Big Sisters and the many benefits it brings.

To find out more about BBBS, see link below:

https://www.facebook.com/bbbsmountainregion?tn-str=k*F