The Big Book Of Blues Guitar Changes Face of Holiday Gifting

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Author and SFCC Professor Andrew Lovato about his latest book, The Big Book of Blues Guitar and the importance of bringing music back into people's everyday lives and community celebration. His book is a how-to guide on how to play guitar years in the making with the primary goal of making learning music accessible to everyone. Tune in to hear why music is such an important part of not just our lives but also holiday celebration.

To find out more about his book

