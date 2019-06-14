Big Alcohol and the Importance of Corporate Literacy in the 21st Century-Part Two

Wake Up Call Segment Producer/Host MK Mendoza speaks with Maik Dunnbier of IOGT International, the premier global network for evidence-based policy measures and community-based interventions to prevent and reduce harm caused by alcohol and other drugs. They look at the influence of big industry on the larger culture that includes examining advertising that creates what they call an "alcohol norm" and targets children, to uncovering front lobbying groups that appear as "advocacy groups" on behalf of the consumer, yet are driven by industry incentives and funding.

To find out more, see the link below:

https://iogt.org/

To see map of global network on front lobbying groups, see link below:

https://iogt.org/news/2019/05/19/new-resource-world-map-of-big-alcohol-interference/