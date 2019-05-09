A Bicyclist Roundtable Discussion In Honor of Bike Week

In Honor of Bike Week in Santa Fe which begins on Saturday, KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge welcomes in studio a full roundtable of bicyclists to weigh in on the issues facing riders as well as the exciting events in store. The guests include Erik Aune with the Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization; Natalie Nunez and Bill Lane with B-T-I, or Bicycle Technologies International here in town, and Tim Fowler with Velo New Mexico and the Santa Fe Fat Tire Society….