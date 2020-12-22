Beware on-line holiday shopping scams!

On-line holiday shopping, fueled in part by the pandemic, will grow by a whopping 20-30 percent in 2020 to more than $200 billion. AARP, the nation's leading advocate for older Americans, warns consumers of all ages that as internet sales skyrocket, so do the holiday scams. How can you tell the difference between legitimate on-line shopping and the frauds? What should consumers watch out for when it comes to gift cards? What are the virtues of shopping with a credit card versus a debit card? KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper brings us the story.

To take a quiz about your on-line holiday shopping skills, just click on: https://www.aarp.org/research/topics/economics/info-2020/holiday-shopping-scams.html#quiz