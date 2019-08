MK Mendoza speaks with Dr. Christy Huff from the Benzodiazapine Information Coalition, an advocacy group helping people who are silently suffering the symptoms of what many are calling the next opioid epidemic: Benzodiazapine dependency, an epidemic being experienced while “taken as prescribed” for one of the most common forms of mental distress today-anxiety.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.benzoinfo.com/

Part One:

Part Two: