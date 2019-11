Now in its 18th year…Benchwarmers is the Santa Fe Playhouse’s annual event featuring short plays written, directed, and acted by local Santa Fe artists. KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge welcomes David Carter and Annie Liu, the directors of this creative event to discuss the many layers involved in this production.

For more information, see link below:

https://santafeplayhouse.org/event/benchwarmers-2019/2019-11-08/