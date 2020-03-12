Beloved Lensic Performing Arts Center Devoted to Patrons Utmost Safety Above All Else

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Executive Director Joel Aalberts of The Lensic Performing Arts Center, (Santa Fe's Beloved Treasure) about how the Corona Virus may affect upcoming performances and scheduled events. Tonight's event is cancelled due to the utmost need to keep their patrons safe and healthy. While looking ahead to some unknowns, they remain dedicated to keeping their patrons safe above all and abiding by state mandates when it comes to public gatherings. Joel also reminds us of the importance of keeping our love of music and art alive even if in the privacy of our own homes while we figure out exactly where we go from here.

For more information, see links below:

www.lensic.org