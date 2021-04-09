Backyard Compost: the Secret to Healthy Soil, Air and Plants?

Sales of gardening supplies have gone way up since the pandemic began. Since we’re home, why don’t we grow some vegetables and flowers, people ask. One way to improve the health of those plants, is to create your own soil through composting your kitchen waste and yard waste. Is it a miracle? Or chemistry? For information on free compost systems for people who don’t have trash pickup in Santa Fe County: santafecountynm.gov/public_works/sustainability or contact Adeline Murthy at 505- 992-9862 or amurthy@santafecountynm.gov For information on free online composting classes available this spring and summer:https://www.recyclenewmexico.com and look for Webinars & Trainings