Baca Family Historical Project Highlights Genetic Mutation Found in New Mexico

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with three leading experts about the Baca Family Historical Project dedicated to educating New Mexicans about a specific genetic mutation most prevalent within families with certain surnames within New Mexico dating back to its early ancestors and still found today. Many New Mexicans may suffer this genetic mutation without even realizing they have it. Tune in to find out its history, what places a person at risk and what family surnames may be involved. Tune in for Part Two tomorrow.

For more information, see link below:

https://bacafamily.org