It's rare when your last name may be your greatest indicator of whether you may be at risk for a potential and equally rare genetic mutation. But, that's exactly what's entailed in what's called the Common Hispanic Mutation, otherwise known as Cavernous Angioma. Outreach and Event Coordinator Nora Chavez joins MK Mendoza to talk about The Baca Family Historical Project, the potential symptoms and what puts you at risk for this mutation. Due to New Mexico's rare history whose descendants date back to the 1600's, it is the most highly populated place in the world for this potential mutation that find its roots in our earliest settlers.

Tune in to find out if your last name may be on the list and find out where you can go to learn more. They will be offering DNA testing this Sunday, April 14th at The Women's Club starting at 10:30am. If your name is on the list, you qualify for free testing. One can be a carrier without exhibiting symptoms, but can also pass it on to the next generation. Its a precautionary measure that can help inform not just family members but health professionals when symptoms do begin to show up.

Cavernous angiomas occur sporadically in the general population, but 20 percent are inheritable, and the disease is found at a much higher rate in Hispanic families, particularly in northern New Mexico. Each child of an affected parent has a 50 percent chance of inheriting it.

Today there are tens of thousands of individuals related to the original founders who are now living with the Common Hispanic Mutation (CHM).

Most are likely undiagnosed.

Each year more children are born with CHM. Many, if not most, families go undiagnosed.

For more information, see link below:

https://bacafamily.org/