Award Winning Singer Songwriter's New Release Used to Raise Funds for Hopi and Navajo Nation

Award winning Singer and Songwriter Ron Crowder has a new single he's releasing on June 26. But this release comes with a special cause. He plans to donate 100% of the proceeds to the Navajo and Hopi Donation Drive and Relief Fund, an organization coordinating in NM to provide medical, cleaning and personal supplies to those most affected by coronavirus (COVID-19).The song is called “This is the Moment.” And it's already been nominated for this year's NM Music Awards as Best Pop Song as well as Best Recording Engineer.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Ron_Crowder_06182020_mixdown.mp3

To contribute and help raise money for the cause, see the link for the song's download:

http://www.roncrowdersongs.com/