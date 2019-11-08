Award Winning Musician Ron Crowder Performs Tonight at El Farol and Other Exciting Happenings

Don't miss a listen to his award winning song and latest music video "Liberty"

Since he exited the womb, music has been in Ron Crowder's cellular make-up and he is an award-winning Singer/Songwriter as a result. He joins Wake Up Call Segment Host and Producer MK Mendoza to talk about his history along with his upcoming performance, tonight, November 8th at El Farol, and then later joins MK and KSFR News Director Tom Trowbride along with The Santa Fe Playhouse to talk about all the other performances and exciting happenings around town!

To find out more about Ron Crowder, see link below:

http://www.roncrowdersongs.com/