Author Takes On Tough Political Conversations Through Fiction

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Author Marty Laurent about his three part series of books taking on the dynamic world of politics. He speaks with MK about attempting to write from an unbiased position and the colorful layers he gives his characters to bring them to life and make them not only human but relatable, making the political conversation that much more complex. His take is refreshing amidst the political strife now in full bloom as he concentrates on the power and need for collaboration in keeping democracy alive and well.

For more information, see link below:

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Fictional_Politics_08192020.mp3

http://martylaurent.com/