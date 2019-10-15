Author Takes on Ethical Dilemmas That Tell Us Who We Are

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with author, physician and bioethicist, Dr. Jacob Appell about his new book that give us the answers to who we really are. Drawing upon the author’s two decades teaching medical ethics, as well as his work as a practicing psychiatrist, this profound and addictive little book offers up challenging ethical dilemmas and asks readers, What would you do?

A daughter gets tested to see if she’s a match to donate a kidney to her father. The test reveals that she is not the man’s biological daughter. Should the doctor tell the father? Or the daughter?

A deaf couple prefers a deaf baby. Should they be allowed to use medical technology to ensure they have a child who can’t hear?

Who should get custody of an embryo created through IVF when a couple divorces?

Or, when you or a loved one is on life support, Who says you’re dead?

In short, engaging scenarios, Dr. Appel takes on hot-button issues that many of us will confront: genetic screening, sexuality, privacy, doctor-patient confidentiality. He unpacks each hypothetical with a brief reflection drawing from science, philosophy, and history, explaining how others have approached these controversies in real-world cases. Who Says You’re Dead? is designed to defy easy answers and to stimulate thought and even debate among professionals and armchair ethicists alike.

To find out more about his book, see link below:

https://www.workman.com/products/who-says-youre-dead