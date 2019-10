Charles Eisenstein is a public speaker, gift economy advocate, and the author of several books including The Ascent of Humanity, Sacred Economics, The More Beautiful World Our Hearts Know Is Possible and Climate -- A New Story. Eisenstein speaks Monday night in Santa Fe in a benefit for the Santa Fe Forest Coalition at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church (UU Santa Fe) at 107 West Barcelona, Santa Fe, NM.

KSFR's Tom Trowbridge visited with Eisenstein by phone in advance of the benefit: