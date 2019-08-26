Author Nathaniel Popkin Delves into the Timeless and Personal Pursuit of Keeping Democracy Alive

Renowned Author Nathaniel Popkin speaks to Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza about his new book, "The Year of the Return". Set against the backdrop of the Biccentential year of 1976, it offers many parallels to our current political climate and examines the personal side of keeping democracy alive within the politics of our interpersonal relationships. It highlights the inseparable connection between the personal and political as well as historical. All done within a story encompassing the impact of war, gender, age, and race relations, death, trauma, grief, reconciliation and hope.

For more information on the book, see link below: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/47787515-the-year-of-the-return