Wake Up Call Segment Host MK Mendoza speaks with author and lifetime civil rights lawyer Jeffrey Haas about the second edition release of his book profiling his case to bring justice to the family of assasinated Black Activist and Hero Fred Hampton. Jeffrey Haas will be speaking about his book in conversation with former Black Panther from Seattle, Aaron Dixon at the Collected Works bookstore, February 7th at 6pm.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.collectedworksbookstore.com/events