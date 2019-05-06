Author David Ranney Presents "Living and Dying on the Factory Floor" at Santa Fe Collected Works

Author David Ranney Presents "Living and Dying on the Factory Floor" at Collected Works Bookstore, Monday May 6, 2019 6pm

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer speaks with Author David Ranney about his new book, "Living and Dying on the Factory Floor". He will be presenting his book Monday night, May 6, 2019 at 6pm at Collected Works Bookstore. They discuss his time spent in manufacturing as he took a brief stint away from the academic world in the late 1970's, early 1980's during a rise in political activism. He describes both the tensions as well as political unity found among workers facing difficult working conditions, racial tensions along with immigration issues that plagued their environments. We also examine how worker challenges continue today and the need for vigilance to lessons learned from the past especially related to "surplus" labor and the role scapegoating can play in the economy and in our lives.

