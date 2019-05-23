Author David Bedrick on Why Psychological Activism is Required to Truly Change the World-Part Two

Wake Up Call Segment Producer/Host MK Mendoza talks with Author David Bedrick on how changing our internal psychological dialogue can change our larger socio-political one and how those two often work in tandem. He discusses the definition of gaslighting and shame and how to begin to bring real integrity to our political conversation that recognizes and promotes our humanity.

David is a renowned speaker, teacher, and attorney and author of the acclaimed Talking Back to Dr. Phil: Alternatives to Mainstream Psychology and his new book Revisioning Activism: Bringing Depth, Dialogue, and Diversity to Individual and Social Change. He teaches and speaks on the topics of shame, night time dreams, weight loss and body image, diversity and social injustice, and alternative psychological paradigms. David is a blogger for Psychology Today and The Huffington Post and counsels people internationally.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.davidbedrick.com/