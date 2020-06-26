KSFR

Author and Renowned Podcast Host Highlights The Power and Importance of Ritual in a Hi-Tech World

By MK Mendoza 11 minutes ago

Credit www.casperterkuile.net

Author and Famed Podcast Host Casper Ter Kuile speaks with KSFR's MK Mendoza about his new book, The Power of Ritual, where he invites us to deepen these ordinary practices as intentional rituals that nurture connection and wellbeing. With wisdom and endearing wit, ter Kuile’s call for ritual is ultimately a call to heal our loss of connection to ourselves, to others, and to our spiritual identities.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_The_Power_of_Ritual_062602020.mp3

For more information, see link below: https://www.harpercollins.com/9780062881816/the-power-of-ritual/