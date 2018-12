12/9/18 — Audio Saucepan: “The Last Episode” includes the poems “From Time to Time” by W.S. Merwin (from Garden Time, Copper Canyon Press); “Final Notations” by Adrienne Rich (from Selected Poems: 1950-2012, W.W. Norton); and “The Beginning of the Beginning” by Lucie Brock-Broido (from A Hunger, Knopf).

Click here to view the music playlist for this show.