Asymptomatic Carriers More Contagious than Presumed, Unemployment, Economic Impacts of COVID-19

Wake Up Call Host MK Mendoza offers a COVID-19 Wrap highlighting, a scientific study revealing that Asymptomatic Carriers may be more responsible for the spread of COVID-19 than originally presumed, a word from Secretary of NM Workforce Solutions about unemployment benefits, and a word from the Chamber of Commerce on the status of tourism and its impact on local businesses.



