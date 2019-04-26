Artist R. Patrick Harris' Alchemy Transforms All and What's Happening In Santa Fe's Art Scene

Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with larger than life artist R. Patrick Harris whose magnetic personality transforms everything he touches, from his canvases, to his classrooms to KSFR's studio. He touches upon his entertaining roots in a variety of short lived careers including everything from being a tap dancer, to a snake charmer, to a zoo keeper whose monkeys escaped into the city under his watch; his life experiences sent the message home that being an artist was what he did best. His artwork's dimensions are large - from 5'X7' to one called "Snow" that is 20 feet long. And his creativity and message just as massive. With colorful combinations of abstract and modern images, including everything from flourescents to purple rain (referenced from Prince's song, "Purple Rain") to incorporations of the Greek flag that act as the template upon which he tackles political and environmental issues, from global warming to what he calls "living in the sky" with doom's day clocks and roller coasters named after cyclones. Don't miss this interview and the follow-up arts calendar where we get his insider's view on all the other exciting exhibits happening around town this weekend. Don't miss this artist profile from a creative spirit whose energy is bigger than life and equally approaching.

His exhibit runs through June and will be shown at the Chiaroscuro Gallery on 558 Canyon Road. Opening reception Friday May 3, 5-7pm.

For more information, see link below:

https://chiaroscurosantafe.com/