Artist Boldly Takes Art to the Streets in Time of Pandemic

Artist Lisa Freeman speaks with KSFR's MK Mendoza about her latest development in how she delivers her art to the public born from the Covid-19 Pandemic -boldly chartering new territory in form, content, and delivery.

For more information, see link below:

https://lisafreemanart.com/

See press release for details on exhibition:

ONE THREAD BROKE

at the Adobe Wall

847 Old Santa Fe Trail

June 19 – July 17, 2020

Santa Fe-based artist Lisa Freeman is pleased to announce the opening of “ONE THREAD BROKE” a Public Art Exhibition. To attend, please drive or walk up Old Santa Fe Trail from Old Pecos Trail approximately one hundred fifty yards, and look to your left. Freeman’s series of “visual statements” photographs will be displayed on her adobe wall for all to experience, 24 hours a day. The exhibition will be on display beginning at 5:00pm on June 19, 2020 through July 17, 2020.

This alternative exhibit, an outdoor public art installation, was envisioned after her gallery show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we reconfigure how to display artwork, this exhibit suggests that artists can reclaim their space, by literally taking to the streets.

“I am thrilled to be exhibiting outdoors in the historic Santa Fe tradition”. Freeman said. “It’s exciting to know that both art enthusiasts and collectors who may have come to a gallery exhibit, as well as casual drive-by visitors and pedestrians, will see the artwork."

Freeman’s newest work combines photography and text, with each "visual statement" enlarged to three feet by four feet. The interlacing of text and imagery sparks a tension, revealing new insights derived from the subjective/objective interplay. Although Freeman’s work springs from a deeply personal place, it connects to universal emotions and is informed by the 'free-floating' anxiety that we are now all experiencing.

Lisa Freeman was born in Washington, DC. She graduated from the University of Chicago with a BFA in sculpture.