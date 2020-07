Lifetime Artist, Activist and Dean from IAIA Charlene Teters speaks with WUC's MK Mendoza about the impact of racial stereotypes and changing the narrative toward a more truthful history about this nation's past.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Charlene_Teters_07212020_.mp3

For more information about Charlene Teters, see link below:

http://charleneteters.com