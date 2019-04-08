Applied Brilliance: The Next Modality in Thought Leader Conferences

Applied Brilliance may just give TedX Talks a run for their money. So what is "Applied Brilliance"? Applied Brilliance produces an annual conference that helps shape our future and understand the present. How? They bring together a community of intellectually curious and independent thinkers who work alongside brilliant presenters from the hard sciences, humanities and social sciences.

By bridging the fields of tech, neuroscience, theoretical physics, chemistry, nano, bioscience, big data and astrophysics with the world of philosophy, art, cultural anthropology, psychology, literature, and poetry, Applied Brilliance offers the best not-yet-famous minds from the next generation and our venerable, established elder thought leaders to inspire, inform, provoke and surprise us.

They identify emerging trends, debate critical cultural shifts and uncover what’s hidden in plain sight. And they celebrate the original work from all generations that is changing our global society.

Applied Brilliance is a fresh conversation that reveals how, when brilliance is applied, we have the will and the power to shift how we think, feel and behave.

Brilliance is unique because it is dedicated to transforming ideas into life events that serve people.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.appliedbrilliance.com/what-is-applied-brilliance/