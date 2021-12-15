APD finds off-road vehicle that could be linked to deadly hit-and-run

ABQ located off-road vehicle

The Albuquerque Police Department’s motor unit has located an off-road vehicle that may have been involved in the fatal crash that killed 7-year old Pronoy Bhattachaya on Sunday.

Law enforcement officers with the motor unit have been following up on tips provided by the community and located the off-road vehicle on Monday, in the 200 block of 65th Street NW.

The UTV has since been collected as evidence from the property. The driver has not been located.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers are offering a $3,500 reward for any and all information that leads to the arrest of the driver of the vehicle. People can call (505)-843-7867 to report tips, you can also report tips anonymously as well.