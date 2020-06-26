Amidst Pandemic Middle Class Now Under More Threat Than Ever Before

Acclaimed Investigative Journalist James B. Steele sits down with KSFR's MK Mendoza to talk about his new co-authored book, America: What Went Wrong, The Crisis Deepens. Long before the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the economy, Washington and Wall Street were wreaking havoc on the economic wellbeing of millions of American workers with policies that produced stagnate earnings, unaffordable health care and the prospect of an impoverished retirement.

This is no accident: It’s the direct result of 40 years of deliberate national policies that favor the few at the expense of the many. As a result, the middle class continues to shrink and the income gap between those at the top and everyone else has soared to record levels.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Middle_Class_Under_Attack_062020_mixdown.mp3

For more information, see link below:

https://www.amazon.com/America-Wrong-Donald-L-Barlett/dp/0836270010