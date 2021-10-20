Amazon Eyes Albuquerque Airport For New Cargo Facility

By Associated Press 1 minute ago
  • @N1_Photography via Flickr | Licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Amazon is eying the airport of New Mexico’s most populous city as the site for construction of a new cargo facility.

Albuquerque City Council members on Monday formally proposed a lease agreement for Seattle-based Amazon to build a 30,750-square-foot cargo facility at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards declined comment beyond a prepared statement saying that the company hasn’t signed a lease for the site yet, but is “actively exploring options locally.”

Albuquerque officials said existing cargo operations at the airport are at capacity.

The city recently secured a $6.5 million federal grant to expand the airport’s cargo apron. 

Tags: 
Amazon
Prime
airport
Cargo
aircraft
Albuquerque
Albuquerque International Sunport
new mexico