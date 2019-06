Scientists at the University of New Mexico have announced a major breaktrhough for the prevention of Alzheimer's. This comes at a time when nationwide 5.8 million Americans are living with the disease. And in New Mexico, more than 40,000 people aged 65 and older suffer from Alzheimer's. Consumer reporter Mary Lou Cooper speaks with Nicole Maphis, who is the lead scientist on the project.

