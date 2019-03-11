KSFR
Alternative Treatments for Psychosis: Kevin Hennely

By MK Mendoza 14 minutes ago

An interview with Mental Health Expert, Kevin Hennely on alternative treatments to psychosis. To find out more visit his website listed below: 

santafecounselingandtherapy.com 

They are mental health professionals and substance abuse counselors committed to providing quality and compassionate care to the Santa Fe community. Serving clients with a wide range of challenges, they offer short-term, solution-focused counseling and longer-term depth psychotherapy within a caring, warm and confidential environment.