Albuquerque sets new annual record for homicides

2021 was the deadliest year on record for the city Albuquerque, in terms of homicides.

The city shattered the prior annual record of homicides within city limits with 117 total. The previous record of 80 was set in 2019.

Listen to the story here

According to reporting done by the Albuquerque Journal, all but three of the homicides are being investigated by the Albuquerque Police Department,

Many within the community, including city officials and family members of the victims have blamed the lack of consequences for repeat offenders as one of the driving forces behind why Albuquerque is struggling with violent crime.

As previously reported by KSFR News, in an effort to address this rise in homicides, the city of Albuquerque has appointed 14 new members to its gun violence and intervention task force.

The group will begin working on recommendations to help curve the deadly violence taking place in the city this year.