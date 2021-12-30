Albuquerque police arrest a woman in connection with arson at Islamic Center of New Mexico

The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a woman and charged her with arson in a fire that took place on November 29 at the Islamic Center of New Mexico.

Isela Camarena had a warrant issued for her arrest on Monday and was arrested and jailed on Wednesday.

According to court records, Camarena is charged with arson involving damages over $2500.

It was reported by local media that a woman, now assumed to be Camarena, was captured on security footage setting fire to trash can’s contents, then pouring the burning garbage on the ground and spreading the burning material.

Court records didn’t name an attorney for Camarena who could comment on the allegations against her.