KSFR Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Artistic Director Kamajou Tadfor about Santa Fe's own African Festival, Afreeka-Fiesta FELA 2019 specifically titled to include the word "free" in the it's name to honor the importance of freedom of expression through arts and culture as central to democracy.

