Advocates and public still awaiting plan for NMPED to address Indigenous students

Indigenous education advocates are still waiting for the state of New Mexico to release their plan to address underserved Indigenous students.

Listen to the story here

Tribal leaders and the public were promised that the plan would be shared with them last year.

Advocates said they were planning on sharing their feedback on the plan back in October, but that deadline was never met.

The deadline was then pushed to December 1st by the New Mexico Public Education Department, in order to provide time for public comment before the mid-January legislative session begins.

But Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has yet to set a date for the release of the plan.

This development comes as the state is under a court order to address the on-going deficiencies within its education system.