Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with NE Regional Coordinator for the State Health Insurance Assistance Program Kris Winterowd about the many resources available to seniors and citizens with disabilities through their telephonic and web-based resource center, the ADRC (Aging and Disability Resource Center). 

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Long_Term_and_Aging_FINAL_07222020_mixdown.mp3

To find our more, see link below or you can also call  1-800-432-2080

http://www.nmaging.state.nm.us/adrc.aspx