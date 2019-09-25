Adopt-a-Native elder program director talks with KSFR

An interview with the director of the Adopt-a-Native Elder program

When the Adopt-a-Native Elder program began in 1989, director Linda Myers delivered food to needy elder Navajos out of the back of a pick-up truck. Thirty years later, the Utah-based program has delivered more than 5 million pounds of food to more than 2000 of the neediest elders. Today, volunteers also take firewood, yarn and basic medical supplies when they go on food runs to remote areas on the Navajo reservation. KSFR's Mary Lou Cooper talked to Myers about this exceptional effort to bring life's basic necessities to tradtional Navajo elders.

To find out more about the Adopt-a-Native Elder program, click on www.anelder.org