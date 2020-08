Back by popular demand, Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Local Activist Turned Best Selling Author Arthur Firstenberg about his concerns over the safety of 5G and Satellite Technology.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BTkeZeJQ7MSEl_2yRyKkbEdU_OP7c71o/view?usp=sharing

For more information, see link below:

https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/about-us/