Acclaimed Documentary "Horse Medicine" Revealing Healing Power of Horse

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Acclaimed Director James Anaquad Kleinert about his screening of his film, "Horse Medicine".

More then thirty inspired equestrians, Native Americans, authors, cowboys, veterinarians, scientists and other authentic horse people, some with their horse partners, are presented in the film. A few of the nationally known names in the cast are Monty Roberts Horse Expert/ Known as “The Man Who Listens to Horses”, Linda Kohanov Epona Equestrian Services, Rouliff Annon Horseman/Professional Horse Trainer, Cynthia Royal with Lord of The Rings Shadowfax star horse Blanco, Sheryl Crow Horse Advocate/Recording Artist, Willie Nelson Horse Advocate/Recording Artist, Scott Momaday Pulitzer Prize Winning Author, Viggo Mortensen Horsemen/Actor, Saginaw Grant American Indian/Lone Ranger, Kelly LeBrock Actress/Activist. Norwegians that will be feature in the film are Ellen Frisenfeldt Schmelding (Horse Dentist and therapy practitioner), Heidi Bye Svartangen (Naturlig Helhetlig).

The film will air Saturday evening at 7pm at Nia Studio on February 29, 2020

https://theamericanwildhorse.com/