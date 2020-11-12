AARP Combats Loneliness with Friendly Phone Calls

In 2019 the University of Michigan and senior advocate AARP polled adults between the ages of 50 and 80. Among those living alone, 60% felt a lack of companionship, and 40% felt isolated. COVID-19 has exacerbated their loneliness. In response AARP created Friendly Voice, a program to match volunteers with older adults via weekly telephone calls. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with Friendly Voice manager Will Stoner and volunteer Stan Cooper to find out more.

Seniors who wish to receive Friendly Voice calls should call 1-888-281-0145. If you are bilingual and wish to volunteer for the Friendly Voice program, call 1-888-497-4108.

https://aarpcommunityconnections.org/friendly-voices/?CMP=RDRCT-CON-ATM-FRIENDLY-VOICE-08112020