5G Technology: No Ordinary Upgrade-Critics Say May Change Life as We Know It (Part One and Two)

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza takes a look at the introduction of 5G Technology and how it stands to potentially transform life as we know it. Some historians predict it will cause a revolution more drastic than that experienced by the industrial revolution. Starting with complaints from community activists about its unprecedented potential environmental and health effects to the legal implication of it acting as the transport system to usher in the latest in smart technology-communities are speaking out. Harvard Professor and Author Shoshana Zuboff calls the new business model it will mainstream Surveillance Capitalism. She argues that this new mode of business uses our personal data as its new raw material, to be exploited and mined to predict human behavior. When combined with things like facial recognition and Artificial Intelligence, this raw material becomes a profitable item, so profitable many companies are now turning to it to make more money from the data they collect than the products they sell. Once the data hits the secondary market, there is zero accountability for how that data may be used-where it can end up in the hands of totalitarian governments like that of China where it can be used as a means of gaining social control over not just their own population, but even to subjugate certain populations like that of the Uyghurs who many compare to the modern day jews of the Holocaust. While Hi-Tech companies, like Google and Facebook have hidden their means of attaining this information in products sold as providing greater convenience and home security. It brings a new irony to the words "personal security system" especially when opting out of this surveillance capitalist model seems near impossible, leaving many finding themselves waking up into world that might have only been previously imagined in sci-fi movies and wondering if Big Brother has already arrived. MK Mendoza speaks with local activists and legal experts to weigh in on action that can be taken on a local level to ensure greater accountability from Hi-Tech companies and more protections for consumers in terms of their concerns over their personal data and safety.

Part One (A look at Community Activist Concerns over Environmental and Health Concerns)-An Interview with Kathleen Dudley

Part Two (A Look at the New Economy-Surveillance Capitalism)-How Local Governments Can Keep Industry Accountable

(Extended Interview with Julian Gresser)

To find out more on Kathleen Dudley, email: seasidereflexology@protonmail.com, or call 575.666.2529

To find out more about Julian Gresser, see link below:

https://resiliencemultiplier.com/author/julian/