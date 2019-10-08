The 2019-2020 flu season is underway in New Mexico, and health experts strongly recommend that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot. In 2018-2019 only 44 percent of New Mexicans got an influenza vaccine. The more people who get flu shots, the more effective they are, advises Univerity of New Mexico flu expert Dr. Melissa Martinez. October is the ideal month to get vaccinated, but it's not too late in winter since the flu season can linger into spring.

For more information, click on www.flu.gov