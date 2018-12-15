2018 Santa Fe Botanical Garden's Holiday Light Display: GLOW!

Wake Up Call Segment Host, MK speaks with Lindsay Taylor from the Santa Fe Botanical Garden about their upcoming holiday light display, Glow! It’s one of Santa Fe's most exciting holiday events featuring a full line up of music, festive activities and drinks, and incredible artistic light displays! Santa even shows up! It features thousands of twinkle and beautiful large scale light installations all aglow throughout the Botanical Garden. It is one of Santa Fe's most delightful traditions that's fun for the whole family!

For more information see link below:

https://santafebotanicalgarden.org/events/glow/