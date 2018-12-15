2018 Annual IAIA Holiday Art Market

Wake Up Call Segment Host MK speaks with Event Organizer and Alumni Relations Manager Chee Brossy and Jeweler/Garment Maker, Anangookwe Wolf about the 2018 IAIA Holiday Art Market happening this weekend - Saturday December 15, 9:00 am–4:00 pm. This annual market is in its 6th year and features over 90 student, alumni and other artists who make this market truly unique! Chee talks about his involvment in the market and its continued growing success as well as his history as a former student and now employee at the college and its overall mission to internationally grow modern Indian Art. IAIA Student Anangookwe desribes her own art, and motivation to utilize it as an important reminder of this nation's indigineous history from a personal as well as collective standpoint. She will be selling her jewelry at the market, but is also working on a historical fabric reconstruction of her grandmother's boarding school uniforms in combination with their traditional regalia as her final school project.

FOR MORE INFORMATION SEE LINK BELOW:

https://iaia.edu/event/2018-iaia-holiday-art-market/