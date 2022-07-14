Barrier Free Futures Podcast
Saturdays 2:00PM - 2:30PM
Radio program reflecting health, home/community living, arts/entertainment, legislation, technology, sports/recreation, education and employment activities, events, and resources affecting persons with disabilities from a wide range of ages, ethnic, and economic backgrounds.
Latest Episodes
Bob kicks off Disability Pride Month and the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a conversation about the limitations of guardianship/conservatorship with guests Dr. Ronald Bassman, Executive Director of MindFreedom International, and Misty Dion, CEO of Roads to Freedom for Independent Living of North Central Pennsylvania.For a transcript of this program visit https://bff.justwork.io/