Sylvia Richardson

Born and raised in El Salvador, seventh of eight children, of Indigenous and Spanish ancestry. I was educated in El Salvador until the age of 15 when a civil war forced me to leave the country. As an immigrant without any extended family to support me in Canada, poor English skills and lack of financial means to continue my education, I worked for several years at a number of jobs, including: assembly line worker in an auto parts’ factory, guts remover at poultry processing plant, donut shop sales clerk, telemarketer, janitorial worker, nanny and housekeeper prior to enrolling in University.

I completed a Bachelors of Arts from the University of Western Ontario in 1998 attending school part time while working full time and raising two children with my partner Stuart Richardson. I am presently enrolled in the PhD program in the Faculty of Education at Simon Fraser University while working full time to pay the bills.

My free time is spent in radio production. When I am not producing my radio show Latin Waves, I enjoy spending time reading, dancing and hiking with my beautiful dogs Pina and Luí.

