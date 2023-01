Shantel Chee is Navajo and will be graduating from Institute of American Indian Arts in May of 2023. She was awarded first place in Santa Fe Reporter photo contest 2022 of a picture of her cat Marvin and her home. Chee always adds her red rocks from home in her work and want to share how beautiful the Navajo Nation is. She is always down for a trade but for now, she will trade you for a story.